News 8 Presents the GR8 Holiday Give

Join News 8 and the U.S. Marines as they team up for the GR8 Holiday Give. On Saturday, December 19th from 11am-1pm, News 8 and the Marines will be at the Hamden Middle School for a drive-through, touchless toy collection. Some of your favorite News 8 personalities will be on-hand to take your donations.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can still help. Click here to make a monetary donation.

WHEN:
Saturday, December 19th 11am-1pm

WHERE:
Hamden Middle School
2623 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT

WHAT TO BRING:
New, unwrapped toys for children in need this holiday season

