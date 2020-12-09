News 8 Presents the GR8 Holiday Give

Join News 8 and the U.S. Marines as they team up for the GR8 Holiday Give. On Saturday, December 19th from 11am-1pm, News 8 and the Marines will be at the Hamden Middle School for a drive-through, touchless toy collection. Some of your favorite News 8 personalities will be on-hand to take your donations.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can still help. Click here to make a monetary donation.

WHEN:

Saturday, December 19th 11am-1pm



WHERE:

Hamden Middle School

2623 Dixwell Avenue

Hamden, CT

WHAT TO BRING:

New, unwrapped toys for children in need this holiday season