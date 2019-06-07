News 8's Meterologist Joe Furey visits Kaynor Tech in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Joe's had a busy day at Kaynor Tech in Waterbury!

News 8's Meterologist Joe Furey was at Kaynor Tech in Waterbury Friday for their Go-Baby-Go event.

These students from Kaynor and Oliver Wolcott Tech in Torrington make motorized vehicles for children with disabilities.

They also loved the Storm Team 8 weather Jeep!

