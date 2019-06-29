News 8 speaks to Lieutenant of Vernon PD on illegal fireworks

(WTNH) — The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and many people may visit out of state this weekend. If you come with fireworks, know that most are illegal here in Connecticut. Even just having them in your car or in your house can have some severe consequences.

“I don’t know what’s legal or not, but I do buy fireworks in North Carolina,” Bob Raymond of Hartford.

Which is fine, if you don’t bring them back into Connecticut. News 8 teamed up with Lieutenant William Mayer from the Vernon Police Department to explain exactly what’s legal here in our state.

“The only type of legal firework are the ones you can buy here in Connecticut- sparkler type fireworks. Any firework that explodes or detonates you can be arrested and charged for possessing that,” says Lt. William Meier.

So State Police will be out checking for illegal fireworks at stands being sold. Just to reemphasize, it’s only sparklers and fountains that are completely legal here.

State Police say you should really know the law, and keep that in mind, because if you buy something that is illegal from a fireworks stand, that’s on you.

“You can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony. Some of the fireworks like the M80’s or M100’s are considered an explosive and that is a felony charge.”

Lt. Meyers says leave the big fireworks to the professionals because every year, illegal fireworks injure people in Connecticut.

“Fires are started by illegal fireworks. Ariel fireworks will land in shrubs or on rooftops and cause fires. Every year people get hurt by fireworks exploding in their hands or in their face.”

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.