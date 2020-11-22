News 8 team collects food for families in need of holiday meal at Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s annual Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive was held on Saturday at the Connecticut Food Bank in Wallingford. Thousands of pounds of food were collected for families in need this holiday, and some familiar faces were there.

“Some of the support we are getting here today will get us through the holidays,” said CT Food Bank Spokesperson, Paul Shipman. “It’s been a tremendous day, people turning out with turkeys, non-perishable foods, financial donations which helps us buy more food.”

Turkeys, canned goods, and everything in between were collected for families in need.

“We appreciate that WTNH is coordinating such an important food drive for so many in need this holiday season,” said Beth Markowskiroop with ServiceMaster Restore CT.

Now, more than ever, donations are needed, as many families have been hit hard by the pandemic struggle to put food on the table.

“It’s really important, more important this year than ever perhaps with the pandemic that people turn out to support the food bank,” Shipman said. “We have seen an incredible rise in need this year, as much as 50% for the programs we supply.”

Other organizations were donating their time and efforts to make sure families will get their turkey and all the fixings this holiday season.

Shipman said, “The food that we’re collecting here will help people have a Thanksgiving meal free from worry.”

A sign that even in the darkest times, there is still lots of good to focus on.

“We at the Connecticut Food Bank see tremendous generosity from people who probably don’t have a lot to spare, but are dedicated to sharing with neighbors who may have even less,” Shipman said.

You can still do your part to help families in need. The Connecticut Food Bank will welcome monetary donations. Every dollar donated will help put food on the table for a family this holiday season. Click here to donate.