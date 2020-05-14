News 8 to host exclusive live Virtual Town Hall with CT’s Government and Community Leaders on Monday, May 18

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –- News 8 will host an exclusive live virtual Town Hall meeting, “COVID-19 The Virtual Town Hall,” featuring a number of Connecticut’s federal, state, and local government and community leaders on Monday, May 18, at 7:00 p.m.

The live broadcast will be simulcast on News 8 and WCTX from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on WCTX from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Town Hall will be hosted by anchor, Darren Kramer and political correspondent, Jodi Latina. It will also be available as a live stream on WTNH.com and the News 8 App.

Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #CTTownHall. Video questions can also be submitted on our Report It page or emailed to reportit@wtnh.com.

“Connecticut residents have a lot of concerns about the re-opening of our state,” said Rich Graziano, Vice President and General Manager of WTNH and WCTX. “We are proud to be the only local station giving viewers a forum to ask their questions directly to our state’s leaders, days before Connecticut begins to roll-out Phase 1 of the re-opening process.”

The Town Hall will include Governor Ned Lamont, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, U.S. Representatives John Larson, Joe Courtney, Rosa DeLauro, Jim Himes, and Jahana Hayes.

State and community leaders on the Town Hall will include Scot X. Esdaile, NAACP State President, Dr. Miguel Cardona, Connecticut’s Commissioner of Education, Jeff Flaks, President and CEO Hartford HealthCare, and others who will explore a wide range of critical issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the state of Connecticut.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, all of the guests will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

The Virtual Town Hall will open with an exclusive one-on-one interview with Governor Lamont. Following that interview, the other leaders will join the discussion about the impact of COVID-19 on the state economy, healthcare, education, and racial disparities in communities across Connecticut.