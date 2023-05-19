NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Radio Television Digital News Association has awarded News 8 a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

The winning entry in the “news series” category — Child Sex Trafficking, Connecticut’s Shocking Reality — is a disturbing, frank discussion about child trafficking in the state, often called the underground crime.

Watch the five-part series in the video above.

A special congratulations to Eva Zymaris, Ken Houston, Adam Francis, Spencer Davis, and Anthony Quinn, along with the many photographers who helped put this powerful series together and work daily to bring you the stories that matter.

News 8 now advances to the National Murrow Award competition. The winners will be announced in August.