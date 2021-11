HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new kind of competition was held Friday afternoon in Hamden: Connecticut’s Ms. Golden Girl Pageant.

The event was held at the Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. News 8’s own Alyssa Taglia, Miss. Connecticut 2016, participated as the host and celebrity judge.

Each contestant competed in a talent competition. The winners ranged in age from 61 to 91-years-old.