News 8’s Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive is happening this weekend!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Join News 8 for the Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive this weekend!

This year, the need is greater than ever before. There are two ways to give.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., many familiar faces from News 8 will be at the Connecticut Food Bank in Wallingford. It’s located right off of Interstate-91, so you can drive up and make a safe, touchless donation.

And if can’t make it to the event, click here to make a monetary donation.

Every item collected and dollar raised will provide meals for those in need right here in Connecticut!