News 8’s Laura Hutchinson and Ashley Baylor emcee annual Creative Living Community of CT fundraiser

Connecticut

(WTNH) — News 8’s Laura Hutchinson and Meteorologist Ashley Baylor emceed an event together benefiting the Creative Living Community of Connecticut over the weekend.

The Creative Living Community of Connecticut hosted their annual Farm to Table even at the Arrigoni Winery on Saturday. They’re working toward creating an all-inclusive living community on a farm for people with and without disabilities.

This is their big fundraiser to work toward that goal.

