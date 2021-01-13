News 8’s Rich Coppola judges ’60 Strong’ calendar competition to benefit FoodShare

(WTNH) — Recently, a group of local men and women, all over 60-years-old, competed for the opportunity to be featured in a ‘Central Connecticut 60 Strong’ Calendar. The proceeds for which benefit thousands of our population suffering from food insecurity.

News 8’s own Rich Coppola was one of the judges this year. He says the competition was fierce.

There were great stories, people who overcame significant health issues and showed dedication, resilience, and compassion while managing to reach new levels of fitness.

And the timing is perfect because the proceeds from the calendar benefit FoodShare.

Gail Gillman Elansky, a ’60 Strong’ ambassador said, “That clinched it for me. I said ‘who is benefitting from this? I certainly don’t want to benefit from this.’ And they said, ‘Oh no, no, no. You’re gonna be an ambassador. You’re gonna let people know when they’re over 60 that they can live a fit, fun life’…And I’m such a big believer in attitude, and being positive. You know, looking at the bright side and knowing you’re going to be ok. I think that’s amazed a lot of my friends and family.”

The event was sponsored by Starling Physicians and the calendar highlights central CT landmarks.

Gillman Elansky was featured at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain.

To order calendars visit www.CentralCT60Strong.com. They are $15 each and the proceeds benefit Foodshare.