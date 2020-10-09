‘News by kids for kids’: 11-year-old from CT earns spot on Scholastic Kid Press Corps.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A 11-year-old from Woodbridge has been selected as one of this year’s Kid Reporters for the Scholastic Kids Press.

Luke Lamour is 11-years-old and in sixth grade. He has been selected as one of 45 Kid Reporters from around the country and the world to join Scholastic Kids Press, an award-winning team of young journalists ages 10-14 that cover “news for kids by kids.”

The stories these young reporters write – including Luke’s – will appear online and in Scholastic Classroom magazines reaching 25-million students.

For his reporting with the program, Luke will be interviewing newsmakers from his community and share the perspectives of other kids about the 2020 U.S. presidential election and other issues that matter most to young people today.

Watch the video above with News 8’s Ann Nyberg to hear more about Luke’s love of U.S. presidential and American history, and the book he wrote and illustrated about former President Jimmy Carter.

Sign up for next year’s kid press corps: www.scholastic.com/kidspress