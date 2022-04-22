NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of News Team 8 have been nominated for several New England Emmys this year.

The nominations were released on Friday, and WTNH was nominated for 10 awards.

Here is the list:

Daily News Report (Single Shift)

Sandy Hook: Nine Years Later – Eva Zymaris

Eva Zymaris spent the day with a mom of a victim of the Sandy Hook massacre to see what she does in his memory.

Watch the full story here: 9 years later: News 8 spends the day with mother of Sandy Hook victim, gets a look at what she’s doing in son’s memory

Serious Feature (Single Report)

Jovin Murder Update – Sarah Cody (Reporter), Mike Piskorski (Photographer)

Sarah Cody covered the case of Yale student Suzanne Jovin being murdered from the beginning. She took a new look at the case.

Watch the full story here: Ivy League Cold Case: A new look at the 1998 killing of Yale student Suzanne Jovin

Crime News

Unsolved, But Not Forgotten – Ashley Baylor (Reporter), Mike Piskorski (Photographer)

Ashley Baylor took a look back at the death of Connecticut music star, “All That Remains,” Oliver ‘Oli’ Herbert. He was found dead behind his Stafford Springs home.

Watch the full story here: Unsolved but not forgotten: Years later family, bandmates of ‘All That Remains’ guitarist still hope someone will be held responsible for his death

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News

Connecticut’s Code Blue – Shayna Ferreira (Reporter), Charles Carter (Producer), Spencer Davis (Editor)

Connecticut’s Code Blue looked into the national crisis that shows women of color are dying needlessly in the hands of healthcare providers.

Watch the full story here: Connecticut’s Code Blue: Addressing Black maternal health crisis, how to be an advocate

Military News

100-year-old World War II Veteran Tells His Story – Sarah Cody

Sarah Cody sat down with a WWII veteran from Hamden who was enlisted when he was 21-years-old. He tells the story of going to France, Germany, and Austria where he was involved in liberating two concentration camps full of Jewish families.

Watch the full story here: Veterans Voices: 100-year-old CT man discusses his time in WWII; 8 CT veterans laid to rest after no one claimed them

Interview/Discussion

Capitol Report – Tom Dudchik

Capitol Report is a political show that airs every Sunday on News 8. It covers a variety of political topics happening in the state every week.

Watch segments of Capitol Report here: Capitol Report

Societal Concerns – Long form content (Longer than 10 minutes)

Agents of Change – Charles Carter (Producer), Melissa Warner (Producer)

On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, News 8 took a look at the changes promised in the wake of that tragedy.

Watch the full segment here: The Agents of Change: Turning Words into Action

Special Event Coverage

Lighting Up The Holidays In New Haven – Nicole Warren (Producer), Melissa Warner (Producer)

News 8 lit up the holidays in New Haven with a special show to kick off the holiday spirit. The show featured the fun events happening in the city with a special lighting of the tree on the New Haven Green.

Watch the full segment here: News 8 ‘Lighting Up the Holidays’ with the New Haven tree lighting ceremony Thursday night

News Promotion – Topical/Image-Single Spot

Gil on the Go – Chris Kirby (Art Director), Anthony Quinn (Photographer/Editor), Fabio LoNero (Senior Producer), John Small (Producer)

Watch the promotions below:

Editor News – No Production Time Limit

Ryan Bernat Composite – Ryan Bernat (Photographer/Editor)

Watch the video here: Plainfield mother tells her story in hopes to shed light on the Safe Haven law

Congratulations to the entire News 8 team for their nominations!