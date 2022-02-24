CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Two years into the pandemic, the threat of teachers disappearing from classrooms remain a reality.

In Cheshire, the absence of teachers became a dire situation.

“We had as many as 30, 40 teachers out, Covid related alone,” Cheshire Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Solan told News 8.

This forced Solan bank into the classroom last year to help fill the void.

“When I started substituting for the second grade class, I said, ‘We have got to find a different way to do this,'” Solan said.

That’s when the state of Connecticut – with the help of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona – created the Nex-Gen program.

”It’s a very selective program for students who are mature enough, who really know they want to be teachers,” Central Connecticut State University President Zulma Toro said.

Stepping in now to fill that void in these classrooms are students from Southern Connecticut State University. Not only are they earning a pay check, but also real world experience.

Mahnor Khalid is one of those students. Khalid told News 8 she’s pursuing a degree in early childhood development, and currently, she’s helping kindergarteners start their days navigating building blocks of life at Darcy Elementary School.

“I would love to teach grades K through third,” Khalid said.

Right now, there are two students participating in the Nex-Gen program. It not only fills a void, but opens up a window of opportunity.