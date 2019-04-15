(WTNH) - The strike involving Stop & Shop employees has continued to its fifth day.

Many of those workers once again stood in front of their stores holding signs.

They walked off the job on Thursday at 92 stores across Connecticut.

The strike was the result of an ongoing impasse between the company and the union representing the employees.

Wages and healthcare are some of the sticking points.

As a result, many of the Stop & Shop parking lots have been empty.

Related Content: Banks and pharmacies at all Stop & Shop locations remain open amid strike

Some customers are refusing to shop there until the employees are treated fairly.

"This has been an amazing show of community support. Every Stop & Shop rally that I went to, in Hamden, in New Haven, in Bridgeport, in Middletown, no one has crossed the picket line. And that shows the support behind these very courageous workers," said Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said he's telling the strikers "they're fighting not just for themselves, but for working families across America."

The company and the union went back to the negotiating table on Saturday, but so far, no deal has been reached.

In the meantime, Stop & Shop stores are open on a reduced schedule, but only the self-scan machines are up and running, as are the pharmacies and the banks inside.