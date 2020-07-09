No mosquitoes in CT test positive for EEE, but not for long environmental officials say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is announcing new information regarding ticks and mosquitoes in Connecticut. So far we know some good news – no mosquitoes have tested positive for the EEE virus yet this season.

Environmental officials do warn though — this victory will be short-lived. Researchers at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station say the virus is likely to hit our state at some point this summer.

Another main focus is ticks. You want to pay close attention, especially when spending time in wooded areas like here at Sleeping Giant. However, it’s important to mention ticks are here in Connecticut year-round, especially Lone star ticks- those do survive winter months.

“This tick is not going anywhere. It has made home and it feels comfortable,” Dr. Goudarz Molaei, Research Scientist.

So it’s important you keep your bug spray handy and make sure after spending time in tall grass or brush filled areas, you do that tick check.