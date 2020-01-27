‘Non-binary X’ now new gender ID option at the DMV

(WTNH) — The next time you renew your driver’s license, or pose for that new driver photo, you will have a new, third choice in how you identify your gender. A new policy at the Department of Motor Vehicles is aimed at being gender neutral and respecting how people self-identify.

The new policy gives drivers the option to identify their gender as “non-binary X,” rather than “F” (for Female) or “M” (for Male) on the license forms.

Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera from the DMV says the agency wants to make sure that they are open and inclusive to all customers who come to the DMV.

“The policy change is a Department of Motor Vehicle priority to be more welcoming,” explained Guerrera.

Monday, AAA reported that they did receive several customers who took advantage of the new option.

Guerrera said all systems are go for the DMV roll out when facilities open Tuesday.

The new policy also applies to learners permits. If the driver is under 18-years-old they need parental consent to choose the ‘non-binary’ gender option.

New CT DMV policy allows a thrid option on self identifying gender

Drivers News 8 spoke to in West Hartford Monday said they thought it was a good policy change.

“I think it is a wonderful idea; it makes a big difference, it makes it more inclusive and there are a lot of people who this can help.” – Diane Willcutts, West Hartford

“Yeah I think that it is great that it’s being opened up to that; it’s being respectful of all people and their sexuality.” – Christina Najjar, West Hartford

The people behind the counter at the DMV or AAA are not allowed to ask for medical documentation, and a law enforcement bulletin was sent out a few weeks ago to give authorities a heads up.

There is no cost to taxpayers for this change, only to the individual getting their license who will pay the standard fee.

Lawmakers are expected to take this policy and expand it, proposing a law this legislative session. They want to mandate the ‘non-binary X’ as an option across the board on all state forms.

Twelve states already offer this option around the country.