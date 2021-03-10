Non-emergency phone lines down for state police troops, other local police departments

(WTNH)– Non-emergency phone lines to State Police Troops, as well as some local police departments are down Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police tweeted about the phone issue and added that people can still call 911 for any emergency. 911 is still working and not impacted by the phone issue.

#CSPAdvisory Non-Emergency phone lines to State Police Troops and various local police departments are down. Contact 9-1-1 for any and all emergency matters. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 10, 2021

Hartford Police also say their non-emergency police phone line 860-757-4000 is not operational. They are asking residents to call 860-722-6240 for non-emergency police calls instead. They added that there is no impact to the 911 line and that they are working with carrier to fix the issue.

Additionally, the Wallingford Police Department announced their non-emergency phone lines are not functioning properly at this time. For routine calls, residents are told to call (203) 626-9573 for the time being until they’re notified that the issue is fixed. Again, residents can continue to utilize 911 for any emergency calls.

It’s unclear why or how long the phone lines are expected to be down.