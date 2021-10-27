Non-profit The Hundred Club names Peter Carozza as president-elect

Conn. (WTNH) — A non-profit that provides assistance to the families of some first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty will soon have a new leader.

The Hundred Club of Connecticut provides assistance to the families of police officers, firefighters, and correction officers.

On Wednesday, the club named Peter Carozza their president-elect.

Carozza is currently the president of Uniformed Professional Firefighters of Connecticut – and also happens to be News 8’s Alyssa Taglia’s dad!