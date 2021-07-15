Non-union Connecticut managers set to receive pay increases

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Roughly 1,700 nonunionized Connecticut state employees will be getting pay increases.

Under the plan, managers will receive a 3.5 percent cost-of-living increase and up to a 4 percent wage increase.

Some will also be getting $2,000 bonuses.

This move will grant one of the greatest increases to non-represented employee compensation in decades.

The goal is to help catch these employees up financially to their unionized coworkers.

The plan was announced earlier today by the Lamont administration.

It’s expected to help address attrition and retirement challenges the state is facing.