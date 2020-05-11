Nonprofits to face unique challenges in reopening, want more representation on advisory committee

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– In the Niantic section of East Lyme, we are at the Children’s Museum of Southeastern Connecticut.

The director there is also a state representative and she says non-profits like this have a unique situation in reopening and she wants them represented on the Reopening Advisory Committee.

She says she wants their unique concerns and challenges heard. That’s why she signed a non-partisan letter to the governor requesting a seat at the table.

“I know they’re taking input from stakeholders but for me there’s no replacement from being there at the table when these decisions are being made so you can weigh in on what we need to be successful,” said Rep. Holly Cheeseman, (R) East Lyme.

The one thing kids really love about this museum is that it’s hands on. Whether it’s pretending they work in a market or that they’re a firefighter and they can climb up onto this truck. But this also poses unique challenges.

Do they open for a short period of time and then close and clean, and then reopen again later in the day?