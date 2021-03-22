North Branford police investigating fatal car, moped accident at Foxon Road, Sea Hill Road intersection

(WTNH) — North Branford first responders have dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Foxon Road and Sea Hill Road involving a car and a moped.

Police say the driver of the moped sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. The driver did not survive their injuries and was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The driver of the car was transported to treatment for minor injuries.

Foxon Road will be closed at Noth Hill Road and the Guilford town line for an extended period of time.

