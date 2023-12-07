NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven Fire Department wants you to stay safe this holiday season, so they’re raising awareness about potential hazards in your home.

The department hosted a public safety demonstration on Thursday, where they converted a shipping container into a makeshift home with a Christmas tree.

North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said the real-time scenario shows how fast a fire can spread.

“Having a real Christmas tree in your house, especially one that’s dry, is almost the equivalent of having gasoline sitting in your living room,” Januszewski said.

The full video of the North Haven Fire Department’s Christmas tree fire demonstration can be viewed below.

The “gasoline” fueled the fire, and within five minutes, the living room setting was set up in flames.

But there are safety tips to keep in mind, like making sure you water your Christmas tree.

“Cut about an inch off the bottom and then sit it in the water and make sure you water it every day,” Januszewski said. “Spritz [the tree], even.”

Januszewski said if the tree dries out, cut another inch off the bottom and rewater it. You should be able to bend branches without breaking them.

Other tips include never placing a tree in front of an exit and checking the lights, because two out of five Christmas tree fires are caused by worn wires and broken bulbs, according to Januszewski.

“Not all stringed lights are intended for Christmas trees,” Januszewski said. “So, we have to look at things, like the packaging, to realize that the lights are intended, in fact, for Christmas trees and that they’re UL tested and approved.”

Also, keep lamps, candles, and space heaters at least 10 feet from the tree and never leave them unattended.

Januszewski encourages you to “close before you doze.”

“When you go to bed at night, when you are home, close the doors,” Januszewski said. “Compartmentalize your house, so if there is a fire it has less air to draw from.”

The department wants to spread holiday cheer, not fear; but they also want your family to stay safe.

“We’re in the Christmas spirit here, right?” Januszewski said. “And we hate to be Debbie downers and be looking at this as all the hazards, but we also realize that this kind of thing can happen.”