Norwalk joins list of CT cities and towns rolling back to Phase 2 reopening

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk is one of the latest Connecticut cities to roll back to Phase 2 COVID-19 reopening restrictions.

Mayor Harry Rilling said Friday the decision was made after he saw Norwalk was on the state’s Red Alert infection rate list for weeks.

“So that we can reduce capacities in some of the restaurants, reduce capacities in indoor gatherings, outdoor gatherings, to try to get our arms around this.”

The mayor does not expect a big change. He says many restaurants didn’t feel it was safe to open up to 75% capacity anyway.

The rollback will go into effect Sunday afternoon to give businesses time to adjust