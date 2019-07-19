Norwalk lawyer gives out ‘Justice for Jennifer’ bracelets to help find missing mom

(WTNH) — It has now been eight weeks since New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos vanished. At this point, police have received more than 1,200 tips.

People all across the state are stepping up to help in hopes of bringing Jennifer home.

Alice McQuaid, a lawyer in Norwalk, is taking matters into her own hands with “Justice for Jennifer” bracelets. She’s giving out 200 of those bracelets, hoping to keep Jennifer’s case on all of our minds.

Besides reading “Justice for Jennifer”, the bracelets also read “Find missing mom.”

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24th when she dropped off her children at school in New Canaan. Police think she may have been assaulted in her home after blood was found in her garage. Since then, police have been searching several towns and cities looking for any evidence in connection with her disappearance.

Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

They have both pleaded not guilty to those charges. Police say both were seen driving in Hartford the day Jennifer disappeared. They also say Fotis Dulos was seen dumping trash bags that contained Jennifer’s blood.

As for Alice McQuaid, she said the case just compelled her to want to do something to show support for Jennifer.

“There was a general consensus that it’s terrible that we can’t do anything to help. Certainly, a missing New Canaan mother with five children is of grave concern to all of us, and so I had said to a lot of my friends and colleagues, ‘What if I got bracelets made that would show some support for Jennifer? Would you be interested in wearing them?’ And I got such an overwhelming response from people that I went ahead and ordered the bracelets.” Alice McQuaid, attorney at law

McQuaid ordered 200 bracelets, but the response has been so good she’s is in the process of ordering 200 more. If you want one, they’re available at Alice McQuaid’s law office in Norwalk at 96 East Avenue.

As for what to expect next in the case, Fotis Dulos is scheduled to be in court again on August 2nd.

