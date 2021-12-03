Norwalk students become ill after using tainted vaping product

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Brien McMahon High School became ill on Friday after using a tainted vaping product and required emergency medical assistance.

The Norwalk Police Department found that more than one student used the vaping product and immediately became very ill. The individuals affected by the product were transported to Norwalk Hospital and are currently recovering.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and have gathered both evidence and witnesses.

Police are urging parents to be aware of the dangers of vaping products and to discuss the implications with their children. They also want users to be aware that vaping liquid could be tainted, dangerous, or even deadly, noting that taking the risk on these products is “just not worth it.”

This is an active investigation. Tips can be made via the Norwalk Police Tip Line at (203) 854-3111. Those wishing to remain anonymous can send tips through the NPD website at norwalkpd.com or text “NORWALKPD” followed by a message to TIP411 (847411).