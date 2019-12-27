 

Norwich mayor, CT officials to urge MLB to keep local minor league baseball team

NORWICH, Con. (WTNH) — The Norwich mayor and Connecticut officials are urging Major League Baseball on Friday to keep their local minor league baseball team off the chopping block.

The Sea Unicorns, the minor league team based in Norwich, were formally known at the CT Tigers. The team recently went under a re-brand in hopes of ramping up support for the team after news surfaced that the MLB is looking to eliminate 50 teams across the U.S.

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom will be joined by Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in Norwich on Friday.

