Not all stores, restaurants ready for CT’s partial reopening today

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/WTNH) – Many Connecticut stores, attractions and restaurants aren’t planning to immediately set up shop when some restrictions are lifted in the first phase of Gov. Ned Lamont’s plan to reopen the state from its COVID-19 lockdown.

The state on Wednesday will allow the reopening of outdoor dining areas, offices, retail shops and malls, museums and zoos, and outdoor recreation businesses – all with social distancing requirements.

But Scott Dolch, the executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said he expects only about 25 percent of the state’s restaurants will have the ability to offer the outdoor-only service.

While many shops in downtown Mystic are getting ready to reopen, there will be some restaurants that will not be joining them.

Avanti’s Pizza, Bartleby’s Cafe and the Green Marble Coffee have thrown in the towel. All were long time establishments many say were looking to close in the future, but the pandemic reportedly made the decision come earlier.