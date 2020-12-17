‘Not to worry,’ says Vernon’s public works director on town’s snowstorm preparation

(WTNH) — With a storm of this size, it really is “all hands on deck.” But, what happens if any given Department of Public Works has been hit hard with COVID cases that leave them shorthanded?

With a mild winter last year, there are towns that are well stocked with essentials like salt or other ice-melting chemicals. However, what would be an issue would be not having enough personnel to pretreat the roads and ultimately clear them.

“Not to worry,” Vernon’s public works director told News 8. Planning went into effect well before the pandemic.

“Are we gonna need contractors? How do we handle this? We had some conversations and we decided the best way is the same way we would respond to a natural disaster,” Dwight Ryniewicz, Vernon Dept. of Public Works Dir. “”We’ve always kind of worked with other towns and had a mutual aid in case of a natural disaste like a Tropical Storm, or Hurricane or something of that nature.”

Another example Ryniewicz brought up – the 2011 snowstorm that caused massive power outages. Towns using mutual aid-helping on another.