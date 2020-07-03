Now hiring: DEEP looking for summer help at state parks, beaches, and campgrounds

by: WTNH Staff

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced Friday that they are hiring for summer jobs at the state’s beaches, parks, and campgrounds.

DEEP says there are positions available in customer relations, facilities and grounds maintenance, environmental conservation and education, lifeguarding, and office administration to name a few.

You can apply for one of these summer jobs with DEEP by visiting this website.

