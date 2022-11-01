Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents looking to enroll in a new insurance plan for the 2023 year can officially begin on Tuesday.

Access Health CT, which allows residents to shop, compare and enroll in insurance plans, opened enrollment on November 1 and will run through January 15, 2023.

AHCT allows residents to find an affordable insurance plan to lower healthcare coverage costs. Monthly payments, or premiums, are greatly reduced through AHCT by the Inflation Reduction Act. Additionally, people can sign up for dental insurance while enrolling in a healthcare plan.

Residents may also be eligible for free or low-cost coverage through the HUSKY Health Program and the Covered CT Program.

“This year marks our 10th anniversary at Access Health CT, and we remain committed to our mission to reduce the rate of the uninsured and eliminate health disparities in Connecticut,” Chief Executive Officer of AHCT, James Michel, said. “Now is the time customers can enroll in a plan that works best for themselves and their families. We are here to walk them through the process step by step and ensure they receive all financial help they may be eligible to receive.”

Those who enroll before December 15 will begin coverage on January 1, 2023, and anyone who enrolls between December 16, 2022 and January 15, 2023 will begin coverage on February 1, 2023.

How to sign up:

Free online help is available at AccessHealthCT.com.

In-person help via a certified broker or enrollment specialist can be found here.

See a schedule of enrollment fairs throughout the state and register here.



AHCT’s Navigator partner locations with help from enrollment specialists can be found here.



Find enrollment locations, which will be available across the state, here.

