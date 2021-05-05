Now that you’re vaccinated, can you date? Doctors weigh in

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – After a long year of quarantining, singles are ready to jump back into the dating pool.

But, doctors are warning you to look before you leap. Keep in mind, COVID infections are highest among young adults right now.

So, we checked with the infectious disease doctor at Yale’s School of Medicine Dr. Jaimie Meyer who says it’s better to keep things on the smaller side and avoid large gatherings.

When it comes to that first kiss, communication is key.

“Know your own vaccination status and know your partner’s vaccination status as well because if you’re both fully vaccinated then there is really minimal risk that you could transmit or become infected,” said Yale School of Medicine and Public Health’s Dr. Jaimie Meyer.

If you are online dating, Dr. Meyer encourages the trend of folks adding their vaccine status on their profile.