Now you can see where your child’s elementary school ranks

Riverside Elementary in Greenwich was put at the top. Most of the top 10 are in Fairfield County, but coming in the 10th spot is the West District School in Unionville.

The 11th spot went to Norton Elementary in Cheshire. The Cheshire Superintendent of Schools Jeff Solan says just recently they received national recognition as a Blue Ribbon School, too.

“They’re very focused on not just taking care of the learning needs, but also supporting our students strong social, emotional learners, and that’s really been the key to our success,” said Solan.

The rankings looked at reading and math proficiencies. Plus, teacher-to-student ratios.

