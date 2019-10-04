NTSB continue onsite investigation of deadly WWII plane crash

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The NTSB is back at Bradley International Airport Friday to continue their federal investigation into the cause of the deadly military plane crash that happened Wednesday.

The WWII B-17 Bomber plane is operated by four piston engines. We know the pilot told air traffic control he was having a problem with the engine, but the NTSB doesn’t know if it was one or multiple engines that caused the problem.

Investigators will be taking pictures and removing parts of the wreckage while onsite Friday.

Jennifer Homendy from the NTSB announced in a press conference Thursday, “We have significant pieces of the plane left. We have tires, we have both wings, we have all 4 engines and then the tail and several pieces of the plane. There was significant fire damage however.”

The WWII B-17 Bomber that went down was last inspected in January.

The NTSB will be combing through those inspection documents to see if there were any red flags that came up.

As the NTSB investigates, they say it’s still too early to say whether these planes should be grounded.

