NTSB determines probable cause of 2019 B-17 crash at Bradley Airport

This photo, provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows damage from a World War II-era B-17 bomber plane that crashed on Oct. 2, 2019, at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn. The only surviving crew member of the bomber that crashed in Connecticut last year, killing seven people, told investigators that “everything was perfect” before take off and he doesn’t understand what went wrong, according to federal documents released Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (NTSB via AP)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s new information about the deadly B-17 crash at Bradley Airport in 2019.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined the probable cause of the crash was due to pilot error and inadequate maintenance.

Seven people were killed in the crash when the vintage World War II era plane went down minutes after take off.

In response the crash, the NTSB is also calling on the FAA to improve safety standards on certain types of passenger-carrying flights. A final report on the crash is expected in the coming weeks.

