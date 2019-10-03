NTSB gives update on Bradley Airport plane crash investigation

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Officials with the National Transportation and Safety Board have given an update on their investigation into the deadly vintage B-17 plane crash that happened at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday.

The NTSB says that they have requested inspection and maintenance records that they still have to analyze, but have found that the plane’s last inspection was in January 2019.

They have also obtained conversations between the flight crew and air traffic control, as well as security video from the airport.

That airport security video was useful in determining the time of impact of the plane into the de-icing facility, which was at 9:53 a.m. The flight crew had radioed air traffic control at 9:50 a.m. after taking off around 9:45 a.m.

There is also audio between the pilot and air traffic control in regards to a problem with the engine.

NTSB officials have already began interviewing other pilots with the Collings Foundation, who are mostly volunteers.

Investigators are continuing to exam the wreckage and next will take photos and write descriptions of the scene.

WEB EXTRA: NTSB Footage of Plane Wreckage at Bradley Airport

They have already walked the path that the plane took when it made impact into the ground and determined that it made contact with the approach lights.

A drone is also being used to map the plane’s path to its final resting location.

This is one of 16 Boeing B-17 G 1944 four-piston driven engines purchased in 1986 by the Collings Foundation.

Since 1982, the NTSB has investigated 21 accidents of WWII bombers. Three involved were B-17 Gs, not including this one.

Of those 21 accidents, there were 23 fatalities and one injury. That one injury involved this aircraft in a previous incident.

There are significant pieces of the plane left, including all the tires, both wings, all four engines, the tail and several pieces of the plane.

There was significant fire damage and damage to the two buildings, trucks and tanks.

The captain flew for the foundation for 7300 hours in the B-17, the highest time in the U.S. for a B-17 plane.

The NTSB has witness statements, not official statements, that have been emailed to them observing work being done on one or two engines prior to take off.

They will be continuing their investigation.