Nursing home workers at 30+ facilities across CT set to strike starting May 14

Conn. (WTNH) — Strike notices were delivered to 33 nursing homes across Connecticut Friday. The notices say the strike is set to begin May 14 at 6 a.m.

Demands include a minimum wage increase – many workers say they deserve more after going through the COVID-19 pandemic and “risking their lives.” They also are demanding more funding from the state for the nursing homes, translating into raises for workers.

Thirty-four hundred workers are expected to go on strike including nurses, nursing assistants, dietary aids, receptionists, housekeepers, and laundry staff.

The notices were delivered to Genesis (11), Icare (11), Autumn Lake (4), and RegalCare (7) managed facilities.

Union contracts expired in March for 51 nursing homes. The strike notices were delivered to 33 of those 51.

Reports indicate the remaining 18 will join the strike at a later date.

A march in Hartford is set for Saturday, May 1.