Nursing home workers to demand more protection amid pandemic, state to release nursing home death numbers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The “Caregivers Caravan” is what nursing home workers are calling their socially distant protest happening on Thursday. The group plans to start at the labor union and drive to the state capitol to demand more protections in this pandemic.

Among the nearly 900 COVID-19 related deaths in Connecticut, the union says more than 200 of those deaths have been residents of nursing homes. Those nursing home workers say they don’t have enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep them safe.

Governor Ned Lamont recently announced a nursing home surge plan that includes designating some nursing homes as recovery centers for residents diagnosed with coronavirus.

News 8 has heard from several nursing homes involved in the plan that they are not on board and speak on the challenges of uprooting so many seniors.



On Thursday, state officials are slated to release the number of coronavirus deaths at nursing homes. News 8 has obtained unofficial data that suggest some facilities have had widespread infection and even double-digit deaths.