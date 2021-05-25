Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Year Awards 2021 held virtually; News 8’s Samaia Hernandez emcees

(WTNH) — A virtual event celebrating selfless volunteers who give their time to make a difference in children’s lives across Connecticut.

Tuesday night was the Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Year Awards. News 8’s own Samaia Hernandez was the emcee.

This year’s Big Sister of the Year winner was Nicola Culmo of Hebron.

In her acceptance speech she said, “Most importantly, I’d like to thank Jenalys…for allowing me to be a part of her life. I’ve had the distinct privilege of watching her grow from a little 5-year-old girl into the kind, animal-loving, artistic teenager that she is today.”

Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters matches adult volunteers and children, providing kids in need with mentors who help them reach their highest potential.