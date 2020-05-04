Nutmeg State Games canceled this summer due to coronavirus

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Nutmeg State Games have been canceled this summer due to the coronavirus.

The games were scheduled to be hosted by the City of New Britain in June, July and August. However, because of the uncertainty that Covid-19 has presented, it is impossible for the organization to plan, organize and put on several sporting events in a safe way.

The organization asks that athletes who have registered for the games to remain patient while staff working remotely works through the details.

All 2020 Nutmeg State Games registered teams and individual athletes, will be contacted about choosing one of three options:

OPTION 1:

Transfer your registration to the 2021 Nutmeg State Games.

OPTION 2:

Donate your registration fees to the Nutmeg State Games. The Nutmeg State Games is 501(C)3 Not-For-Profit Corporation registered with the State of Connecticut as a Public Charity: Registration #: CHR.0005080

OPTION 3:

Receive a refund via the original payment method minus any transaction fees.

The Nutmeg State Games will be back in business for Summer 2021.

Further updates on the this year’s cancellation will be posted as they become available here.