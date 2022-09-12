Conn. (WTNH) – An author from New Fairfield is teaching children about the fashion industry by using augmented reality in his new children’s book.

Author Jonathan Joseph shared the details on how his new children’s book “The Little Red Dress” brings a unique experience to readers.

Joseph previously worked as a luxury women’s wear consultant in New York City. During that time, he discovered many people were not aware of the process of “how fashion came to be” and how a fashion idea moves from a designer’s brain to a clothing rack.

Joseph took it upon himself to educate children interested in the fashion industry to create a book he wished he had as a child.

Joseph used augmented reality to “bring the book to life.” Children reading the book have the opportunity to create their own mannequin and see it walk down the runway.

“What I wanted to do was be able to interject fashion, history and interactivity into a story without necessarily distracting from the narrative,” said Joseph.

