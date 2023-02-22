NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Heritage Chorale of New Haven began in 1998 when founder Dr. Jonathan Berryman made a call looking for people to sing a piece of music.

The call resulted in about 30 people showing up to perform the song in his living room. From that magical moment, the chorale began and has been performing ever since.

The chorale is hoping to bring more community members together including the younger generations as the group heads into its 25th year together.

Berryman said the majority of their music comes from specific nuances, flavors and interpretations of African American tradition.

Dr. Berryman shared just how important the chorale is to him and how wonderful an activity it can be for community members.

“I’m making a contribution to New Haven, but the members also make a contribution to me in that community. What makes communities successful is whether or not you feel like you belong. Creating choirs creates a sense of belonging that transcends generations, and singing is for a lifetime, I really believe that, as we emerge from this pandemic, the choral singing is one of the ways that people will literally find their voices again and find their footing back into the world,” Berryman said.

Watch the full interview and head to their Facebook page to learn more!