SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) – Inclusion and diversity make the world go round. There is a place called Bingham Camp in Salem, Connecticut that fully embraces this notion.

Devanand Janki, the director of Live and in Color joined News 8 for an interview.

Janki was born in Canada but grew up all over the world. He is of Persian and Indian heritage and has been a performer since he was a child. By the time he was four years old Janki was already a dancer, singer and actor. He worked professionally as an actor on Broadway for many years.

“Being a brown person in this industry, after many years, I became more and more frustrated with the lack of representation and opportunities for myself and my community of actors. And so I decided to create a place in Salem to develop new musicals and new plays that celebrate diversity and uplift these stories and new voices, said Janki.

Over the past eight years, Live and in Color, has developed six new shows. The most recent show was called Little Girl Blue, a musical about Nina Simone. The musical went through many stages of development and then it went on to premiere at the George Street Playhouse in New Jersey and at Goodspeed.

“Only four months ago, we opened off-Broadway and new road stages to amazing reviews and many nominations and many awards. So that was sort of our first big thing to make it all the way to, as we say, the big time. So we’re super proud of that. And we have many, many other shows in the works that we hope follow that same trajectory,” said Janki.