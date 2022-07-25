NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is a small state but it is filled with many wonderful performing arts centers. The Westville Performing Arts Center in New Haven is new to the scene, but it is making a big impact in New Haven.

Barbara Alexander, the Executive Director of Arts in Connecticut joined News 8 for an interview to discuss the center for the arts.

The Westville Performing Arts Center is located at 351 McKinley Ave and the location offers music, art, theatre and dance classes for both adults and children. The organization works to serve the entire community.

The performing arts center offers programs for those in all stages of life. The center offers classes for senior citizens, expecting mothers, and after-school programs for children and teens.

The organization is close to Alexander’s Heart as she wants to give children to get an equal leveled platform “to bring all nationalities and diversities together.”

“It’s the magic of art, and that’s what I wanted to do, not just for children but adults too because when we get on that stage, it’s all about bringing the magic,” said Alexander.