(WTNH) — Families along the shoreline are welcoming some children from New York City on Monday.

The Fresh Air Fund busses kids from low-income communities to Connecticut every summer.

It gives them opportunities they don’t have in the city like catching fireflies or building sandcastles on the beach!

