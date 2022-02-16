HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood will no longer require mask-wearing for children and staff in childcare facilities beginning on March 1.

Instead, the Office of Early Childcare will issue guidance and recommendations to programs based on the COVID-19 data the office receives from the Department of Public Health on a weekly basis.

Their current guidance continues to recommend mask-wearing given the levels of community infections and the data about COVID-19 cases in childcare settings. This guidance is based on the fact that children under five cannot be vaccinated, which leaves them at higher risk for infection and for spreading the virus, according to Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye.

Individual childcare programs may choose to implement their own mask-wearing policies or requirements.

There are 1,400 licensed daycares statewide.

“They are often eating next to each other, sitting next to each other, sleeping next to each other, so there is more risk in those settings,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani.

At the Women’s League Child Development Center in Hartford, there are children who are not vaccinated for COVID, too young to get the shot. The center is handing out flyers to parents letting them know kids will still have to mask up.

“We’re going to do that for a number of reasons. One, for children not being vaccinated, and two, because we really want to wait and see where the metrics go around COVID,” said Karen Lott, executive director of the center.

There are skeptics.

“If anyone has witnessed what that looks like, if you think you are protecting anybody from a virus by throwing a mask on a 3-year-old, you are out of your mind,” said State Rep. and House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora.

Meanwhile, if a local community like New Haven has a mask mandate in place, centers have to follow that rule.

Daycare COVID cases are reported to the state weekly. Numbers are trending down.

“It’s been a really challenging time for families,” Bye said.

If a child is exposed to a positive COVID case, they are still required to quarantine for 10 days. If they can prove they can mask up, they can come back after five days. Centers want to see no symptoms as well.

The mandate for daycare workers to get vaccinated or submit to daily testing expired this week.