Officials address concerns over legalization of sports betting

Conn. (WTNH) — Certainly, the legalization of sports betting is a big step in balancing the budget, but not everyone is on board with legalizing and regulating expanded gaming.

As gambling becomes more accessible, there have to be safeguards in place. In fact, the CT Lottery already required to give more than $2 million will kick in an additional $1 million to a problem gambling fund. The casinos will now be required to give a combined $1 million.

For the CT Council on Problem Gambling for Prevention, which says they are not for nor against gambling.

“A lot of people gamble and it’s not a problem,” Diana Goode, the executive director of CCPG said. “We’re not worried about those people. We’re worried about the people who gamble and it is a problem.”

Any addiction can hurt more than just individuals, and Goode said should the situation arise, CCPG can also help family members.

“I think it’s really great that we can help people who have a problem with gambling who finally raise their hand and say they have an issue. For me it’s equally, maybe more important that we can help family members. We can get family members into treatment also.”

In the fiscal year that begins on July 1, the Office of Fiscal Analysis Projects of the state will collect more than $19 million in taxes from sports betting, and over $8.5million on online gambling.