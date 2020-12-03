Officials announce Concert for Recovery’s second grant recipient

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Community Health Resources is a nonprofit that won a $47,000 grant from Concert for Recovery, and they plan to use the money to help their community.

Every day, at least two people in Connecticut die from an opioid overdose.

It has been a year since the ‘Concert for Recovery’ with four-time Grammy Award-winning artist Keith Urban. And with the help of CT Realtors, iHeartRadio, and our viewers, over $600,000 was raised to support services here in our state.

Grant awards were given to organizations across the state helping provide services for those struggling with opioid addiction. The nonprofit is using the money to help those on their road to recovery have easy access to digital resources.

Annette Diaz has been working at CHR for almost a decade. Not only does she help others on their own road to recovery, she too has her own journey, “Early on in my recovery, I didn’t know what behavioral services were or access to treatment.”

Her journey and the obstacles she faced during her recovery have encouraged her to help others have an easier time accessing help and resources.

When the group won the $47,000 grant, the team decided to allocate the funds to an app called Sober Grid. It is used across the country and provides resources, a community and personal coaches.

Tracie Compositor worked with Diaz on the project along with other co-workers. They say the app is beneficial to their patients because “there are meetings throughout the day.”

The ability to connect to a coach at any time of the day, any day of the week, makes it a unique tool that is beneficial to those on their recovery journey.

“To have someone be available 24/7 to talk you down work it through, is incredible,” Compositor tells News 8.

The grant money is handed out in the form of a voucher. Any person who wants to take Sober Grid a step further and get a personal coach through the app won’t have to pay the monthly fee, the grant will cover it for them.

CHR has been teamed up with Sober Grid since July and has already received such an overwhelming response. They are grateful the grant made it possible. “Funding is always an issue across the board to provide access or resources or provide enough people to do the work.”