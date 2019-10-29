Officials call for investigation of Eversource, PURA to hold hearing on energy affordability

(WTNH) — An update on the investigation into Eversource after an increase in shut offs for non-payment: according to the Hartford Courant, the ‘Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’ will hold a hearing November 1st on Energy Affordability.

U.S Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy called on PURA to investigate Eversource this Summer.

The number of disconnections for not paying nearly double from 2015-2017. Eversource says shutting off customers is a last resort and that the company has programs in place to help anyone who falls behind on bills.