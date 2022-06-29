HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fourth of July weekend can be a lot of fun but it could also be dangerous. Emergency responders say summer dangers are leading to more preventable deaths.

The hotter it gets, the greater the risk. Police and emergency personnel are getting the word out to parents about summer safety. Accidental drownings are always a concern for swimmers.

“The person is not able to scream or call for help. Again, very important to be attentive,” said Sarah Battistini, water safety coordinator with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The recent drowning at Candlewood Lake serves as a reminder to stay vigilant in public bodies of water. DEEP officials are asking individuals this summer to be responsible in and on the water.

“Drugs and alcohol do not mix with boating,” a DEEP representative said.

On land, hot cars are causing preventable deaths.

“You leave your car and you had the AC at the highest it could go and it feels like a refrigerator, and you come back out 10 minutes later and the car is sweltering,” said Connecticut State Police Sergeant Dawn Pagan.

That mistake continues to take innocent lives. In the last 24 years, 938 children have been killed in hot cars.

On a hot day like one in the 80s, it could take less than a half hour for your car to become dangerously hot. We’re talking temperatures well over 100 degrees.

You may be surprised just how often kids and pets are left in hot cars in Connecticut. That’s what state police told News 8, on the receiving end of these calls.

“Pets and children in hot cars, left unsupervised in parking lots. That leads to I think people being overtired and burnt out. It’s getting back to the basics, taking care of yourself, taking care of your loved ones,” Pagan said.

State police also want you to take better care driving. They’re stepping up enforcement over Fourth of July weekend with laser units and extra patrols to take speeders and drunk drivers off the road.

Additionally, make it a habit to buckle up. It could save your life.