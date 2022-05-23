GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Summer-like weather took hold over the weekend, sending people to the water to cool off.

Unfortunately for two Connecticut residents, that cooling off proved to be fatal. In the towns of Guilford and Lyme, two separate drownings occurred in two days.

On Saturday afternoon, a 16-year-old boy was swimming with friends in Uncas Pond in Lyme. Those friends told State Environmental Conservation Police that the boy was not a strong swimmer, and though the group had pool floats, they did not have any life jackets on hand. His friends say they suddenly noticed that they could not see the boy, and called 9-1-1.

Dive teams recovered the boy’s body, but sadly, the teen later died.

In Guilford, a 33-year-old kayaker lost his paddle in Lake Quonnipaug on Sunday afternoon. Police say he tried to retrieve his paddle and his kayak capsized, forcing him into the water. He was about 200 yards offshore and wasn’t wearing a life jacket, according to State Environmental Conservation Police Captain Keith Williams.

Dive teams responded to the incident, but the kayaker was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is a dangerous time of year for swimming in natural bodies of water. The air may be warm, but officials say the water is still cold enough to take someone’s breath away, and cramp the muscles.

“This happens all of the time this time of year,” said Capt. Williams. “You get the warm air masses [to] come in, temperatures are warm but the water temperature’s still cold.”

In light of these events, experts are offering some tips to keep people safe on the water. Some advice they want residents to know is to never swim alone, to only swim where a lifeguard or experienced swimmers are watching, to never dive into water if you don’t know how deep it is, and never swim after drinking alcohol.

And, most importantly, when you are out on any kind of watercraft, always wear a life vest.